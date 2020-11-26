DeAndre Hopkins Celebrating Thanksgiving By Viciously Dunking On Texans

We know what DeAndre Hopkins is thankful for.

Hopkins, one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers, is in his first season with the Arizona Cardinals following the Houston Texans’ ill-fated trade of him back in March.

Since then, Hopkins has continued to be one of the top wideouts in the game as the Cards have become a solid team in the NFC thanks to him and quarterback Kyler Murray.

Meanwhile, his former team sits at 3-7 and looks sloppy in a number of areas. So while the Texans took part in a Thanksgiving afternoon game against another bad team in the Detroit Lions, Hopkins decided to share what he’s thankful for in a since-deleted tweet.

We’re sure the timing is just a coincidence.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images