Five Members Of Dodgers Test Positive For COVID-19 After World Series Debacle

Ten days ago we watched the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series for the first time in 32 years.

But it was overshadowed a bit by Justin Turner being removed in the eighth inning due to a positive COVID-19 test and later returning to the field (sometimes appearing mask-less) to celebrate with his team.

Major League Baseball will not punish Turner for violating the league’s COVID protocols. But it appears some of his teammates have contracted the virus.

According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, who cited the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, reported that five members of the Dodgers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The five people were not identified.