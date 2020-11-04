Former Patriot Logan Ryan Shares Giants’ Trainer May Have Saved His Wife

Logan Ryan shared details about a harrowing experience his family is dealing with.

Following the New York Giants’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football” in Week 8, the safety’s pregnant wife, Ashley, complained of excruciating stomach pain after flying home to Florida without him to vote in Tuesday’s presidential election.

“She wanted to sleep it off,” Ryan said, via the Giants. “She was in extreme pain but she said she’ll wait ’til the morning. I talked to one of our trainers about the symptoms. He said ‘no, she needs to go to the ER.’ My wife ended up going to the ER and they ended up catching an ectopic pregnancy where the egg was in the wrong place in her fallopian tube and it was about to burst.”

Ashley ended up needing emergency surgery as the situation was life threatening. Logan shared she is recovering well, and that he’s incredibly grateful to the Giants organization for their role in ensuring that.

“It was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 a.m. could have saved her life or saved a lot of internal bleeding,” he said. “And that’s the type of organization we have here.”

The former New England Patriot also spoke to how supportive Giants coach Joe Judge was during the whole ordeal.

“Joe said, you know, if you need to fly to Florida, don’t worry about football. And that’s what Joe is as a man and as a coach,” Logan said.

“I’ll do anything I can to play for a coach like that and to play for an organization like this because if that wasn’t the case, I don’t know if my wife would be here today, and honestly I’m extremely grateful for this organization and for Joe and for everyone to understand that there’s things bigger than football, especially this year.”

Check out the whole story below:

Logan Ryan says advice from a Giants' trainer helped his wife avoid a medical situation and Joe Judge told him to take time off if needed:



"I'm extremely grateful for this organization, and for Joe, and for everyone to understand things bigger than football" pic.twitter.com/r2yZuIs4V9 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 4, 2020

That’s quite the scare, but shout out to Maher for recognizing her symptoms and stepping in.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images