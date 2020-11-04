Newest Patriots Receiver Isaiah Ford Perhaps Could Have Made It To NBA

By trading with the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Isaiah Ford, the New England Patriots are getting quite the athlete.

So much so, that some of his former coaches believe he also could have played in the NBA.

And according to a profile on Ford by Joe Schad in the Palm Beach Post written in 2018, that perhaps could have been the case had he listened to one of his best friends, Grayson Allen.

Yes. We are referring to the former Duke basketball standout who now plays for the Utah Jazz.

Ford revealed that he was disappointed with his role on his football team at Trinity Christian Academy during his freshman year of high school after making the transition from quarterback to wide receiver. And if his mother had let him, he would have listened to Allen and transferred to the Providence School in Jacksonville, Fla. to hoop.