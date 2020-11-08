Giants Bench Golden Tate After Outburst Following New York’s Week 8 Loss

Golden Tate did not travel with the New York Giants to Washington, D.C. for their Week 9 matchup against the Washington Football Team, according to ESPN, and he apparently has his temper to thank for that.

Cameras caught the wideout yelling “Throw me the ball” following his big fourth-quarter touchdown in the Giants’ 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Tate liked a tweet later that night suggesting New York cut him so he can explore other options. His wife, Elise, took to Instagram to complain about his lack of opportunities.

Golden Tate’s wife on Instagram pic.twitter.com/vRh1bVeNr1 — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) November 3, 2020

Tate will be inactive for Sunday’s game, but the Giants reportedly aren’t expected to cut Tate.

Earlier this week, head coach Joe Judge expressed displeasure with Tate’s actions.

“First off, it has to be team-first for everyone in this building,” Judge said Wednesday, per ESPN. “Every coach and every player. It has to be team-first. There are no exceptions for that. I’m not going to tolerate any kind of selfish behavior from anybody, a coach or a player. It’s not going to happen.”

Hopefully, Tate has learned his lesson. But considering this isn’t his first blowup of the season, who knows if this punishment will make any real impact.

