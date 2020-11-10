Here Are Some Key NBA Dates With Dec. 22 Start Of Season Agreed Upon

So, it’s really happening. The NBA is coming back on Dec. 22.
But a lot is going to be happening before then.
The NBA and NBPA on Monday announced they had agreed upon the late December start to the season, in addition to some adjustments to the CBA. With that, we now know some key dates for the upcoming season.
Nov. 18 — NBA Draft
Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. ET — Free agency begins
Nov. 22 at 12:01 p.m. ET — Signings allowed
Dec. 1 — Start of training camps
Dec. 22 — Start of season
The transaction window is expected to be lifted shortly before the draft, though that date has not been firmed up yet. Once that date arrives, teams will be able to resume making trades.
Regardless, things are about to start ramping up in a big way across the NBA in the coming weeks.