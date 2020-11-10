Skip Bayless Was Surprised By This Patriots Decision In Win Over Jets

This might surprise you, but Skip Bayless questioned a decision Bill Belichick made Monday night.

The Patriots erased the Jets’ 10-point second-half lead late in the fourth quarter of the teams’ Week 9 matchup. An 11-play, 77-yard drive culminated with Cam Newton sneaking across the goal line on the first play after the two-minute warning at MetLife Stadium. An ensuing extra point from Nick Folk evened the score at 27-27.

Considering the rhythm the Patriots offense found in the second half and with the Jets seemingly on their heels, Bayless was expecting New England to go for a go-ahead, two-point conversion following Newton’s score.

Surprised Belichick didn't go for 2, let Cam roll out, pass or freight-train for the win. He's playing a bad team on the road. Just go for it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 10, 2020

It would have been tough to knock Belichick had he opted for the two-point conversion attempt. But luckily for the Patriots, the lack of aggressiveness paid off. Joe Flacco and the Jets swiftly went three-and-out on their next possession, and the Patriots responded with an eight-play drive that ended with a game-winning field goal from Folk.

The win over New York halted New England’s losing streak at four games. The 3-5 Patriots will host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images