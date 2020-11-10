Jets’ Meltdown Vs. Patriots Results In Great New York Tabloid Covers

It should come as little surprise that the now-0-9 Jets were unable to hold on to a late lead.

New York squandered a 10-point fourth-quarter advantage on Monday, allowing the Patriots to score the final 13 points as New England grabbed a 30-27 victory.

Nick Folk’s 51-yard field goal was what ultimately sank the Jets, who many fans are hoping will tank so that they can draft Trevor Lawrence.

And that was part of the messaging in Tuesday morning’s New York tabloid covers, which, of course, ripped the lowly Jets.

It wasn’t exactly a sterling performance from the Patriots. But hey, a win is a win.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images