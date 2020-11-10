NBA, NBPA Reach Agreement To Begin Season; Free Agency Opens Nov. 20

Buckle up, because the best part of basketball’s offseason already is upon us.

The NBA and its Players’ Association announced Monday they reached an agreement on amending their collective bargaining agreement in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic pause throwing everything out of whack in 2020.

Last week, the two sides settled on a 72-game season that will begin Dec. 22, and the NBA is keeping its Nov. 18 date for the 2020 draft. The free agency window will be squeezed in between, with negotiations starting on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. ET, and signings allowed to take place two days later on Nov. 22 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

Also ironed out was next season’s salary cap, which will be $109.14 million, with the luxury tax level also remaining the same as last year at $132.7 million.

Going forward in the following seasons of the current CBA, both the salary cap and tax level is set to increase between at least three percent to a maximum of ten percent from the year prior.