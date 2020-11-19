Here’s How Well No. 14 Picks In NBA Draft Have Performed Historically

It’s not first overall, but the Boston Celtics did have the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In fact, it actually isn’t historically too bad a pick.

Some pretty big names have been selected with the No. 14 pick. Among some of the most prominent NBA stars to go 14th overall include Michael Porter Jr. (2018), Bam Adebayo (2017), Tim Hardaway (1989) and Clyde Drexler (1983).

The Celtics wound up taking Vanderbilt forward Aaron Nesmith with their pick. The 21-year-old is considered one of the top shooters in the draft, having averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game during pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

Hopefully for the Celtics, Nesmith will see at least some of the success other No. 14 picks have seen before him.