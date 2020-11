Aaron Nesmith knows how to please the Boston crowd.

The Celtics drafted the Vanderbilt product at No. 14 in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Nesmith quickly caught the attention of C’s fans for this suit he wore, which, coincidentally, was green and plaid.

And Twitter loved it.

welcome to boston aaron nesmith. fire plaid suit — molly snyder (@mollysny) November 19, 2020

Aaron nesmith suit game is strong — Sam Mines (@SMines57) November 19, 2020

Aaron Nesmith with the green suit. He knew what it was. Welcome to the #Celtics — MOŠGRØVE 🇩🇴 (@Van_617) November 19, 2020

Aaron Nesmith looks ready to bleed green in that suit #NBAdraft2020 — Alex (@AlexNOSaints) November 19, 2020

Aaron Nesmith and the green suit deserves all my trust — Ana Lara-Cruz (@AnaLaraCruzz) November 19, 2020

Aaron Nesmith, the newest #celtics wore the right color suit.



Jay Bilas “best shooter in the draft” pic.twitter.com/2601UYr5Rn — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) November 19, 2020

This was a great first impression, to say the least.

