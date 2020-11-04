Here’s What Antonio Brown Had To Say In First Bucs Press Conference

Antonio Brown has spoken.
Publicly.
And, you know, in a forum that’s not Instagram or Twitter.
The embattled wideout, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, is eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints with his eight-game suspension now concluded.
He was made available to the media Wednesday for the first time since joining the Bucs — which also is the first time he’s been in a press conference setting since the one time he was allowed to speak publicly during his 11-day run with the New England Patriots in September 2019.
So, what did he have to say?
The Bucs will play the Saints at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.