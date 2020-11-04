Here’s What Antonio Brown Had To Say In First Bucs Press Conference

Antonio Brown has spoken.

Publicly.

And, you know, in a forum that’s not Instagram or Twitter.

The embattled wideout, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, is eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints with his eight-game suspension now concluded.

He was made available to the media Wednesday for the first time since joining the Bucs — which also is the first time he’s been in a press conference setting since the one time he was allowed to speak publicly during his 11-day run with the New England Patriots in September 2019.

So, what did he have to say?

Antonio Brown on Tom Brady: "Tom is my boy. One of the greatest leaders I've ever been around. … I've just learned a lot from him. … he's been a great guy in my corner and one of my close friends." — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) November 4, 2020

Antonio Brown on why he thinks Tom Brady believes in him: "There's a lot of similarities in our work ethic being guys who were supposed to be underachievers, guys who were never supposed to make it — sixth round, late bloomers, guys who develop chips." — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) November 4, 2020

Antonio Brown on Brady introducing him to Tony Robbins: "Tom hooked me up with him a couple months ago. He's been a great asset … I really thank Tony Robbins and TB12 for hooking me up with great people and reminding me of my purpose and helping me see the light with my future" — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) November 4, 2020

Antonio Brown: Getting back on track is what I'm here to do pic.twitter.com/UJ2oZHH0sM — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 4, 2020

The Bucs will play the Saints at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.