Here’s How Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Did In 2019-20 Vezina Trophy Voting

Tuukka Rask didn’t win his second Vezina Trophy on Monday night. But he did pretty well in the voting.

Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck took home the trophy for the NHL’s best goalie, garnering 19 first-place votes for 123 points. Rask racked up 10 first-place votes for 99 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy came in third place.

Connor Hellebuyck of the @NHLJets received 19 first-place selections in amassing 123 voting points to edge out second-place Tuukka Rask (99 points), a first choice on 10 ballots. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/DLlktM08Ze — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 21, 2020

Rask was a force between the pipes for Boston this season, posting a 41-26-8 record with an NHL-best 2.12 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. He also amassed five shutouts.