Here’s How Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Did In 2019-20 Vezina Trophy Voting

Tuukka Rask didn’t win his second Vezina Trophy on Monday night. But he did pretty well in the voting.
Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck took home the trophy for the NHL’s best goalie, garnering 19 first-place votes for 123 points. Rask racked up 10 first-place votes for 99 points.
Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy came in third place.
Rask was a force between the pipes for Boston this season, posting a 41-26-8 record with an NHL-best 2.12 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. He also amassed five shutouts.
The goalie also took home the Vezina after the 2013-14 season after a year that saw Rask go 36-15-16 with a .930 save percentage and 2.04 GAA.
