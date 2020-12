The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will get their Thanksgiving night game in nearly a week later. But it won’t be in the primetime slot.

The Week 12 game was postponed (once again) from Tuesday night to Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Yes, you read that time right.

You’re probably wondering how a primetime Thanksgiving game got postponed twice and didn’t get the same time slot it was scheduled for Tuesday.

Well, allow ESPN’s Adam Schefter to explain:

Another ultimate 2020 note: the Ravens-Steelers game is kicking off Wednesday at 3:40 pm because NBC wanted and was committed to broadcasting the 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday night, per sources. Tree lighting trumped football. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

‘Tis the season!

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images