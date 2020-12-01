Patriots React To Julian Edelman Being Placed On COVID-19/Reserve List

Julian Edelman has been dealt a setback.

The New England Patriots receiver, who currently is on injured reserve with a knee injury, was placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list Monday. It is not known if Edelman tested positive for the coronavirus, or if he came into contact with someone who did.

Edelman is the ninth Patriots player to land on the list this season, but the first to do so since Oct. 17. His Patriots teammates were bummed to hear about the development, but are looking forward to his healthy recovery.

“Yeah, you know, it’s tough. The whole virus thing is really tough, but Jules, like he always does, he’ll bounce back,” offensive lineman David Andrews told reporters Monday. “He’s one of the tougher guys we got in the locker room. He’s always ready to go. I know he’ll look at it as another challenge and do what he’s done kind of his whole career.”

Fellow captain Matthew Slater added: “Yeah, it’s been tough. It’s been a tough year for Julian, it’s been a tough year for all of us. It’s been that kind of year. I feel for Julian. Julian is such a great friend. But there’s one thing I know, if there’s anyone who can find a way to overcome all those things, it’s him. And I know that he’ll do that. So, I think right now we just want to pray that he’s OK, that he’s feeling well, and hopefully this is something that he can move past rather quickly.”

Edelman has missed the last five games following a knee procedure. The 34-year-old wideout became eligible to return to practice two weeks ago, but has yet to do so. It’s now unlikely he will ahead of the Patriots’ Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Ironically, the news of Edelman being placed on the list came just a few hours after head coach Bill Belichick offered an injury update. Belichick wouldn’t confirm if Edelman would return this season, but also did not count him out.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images