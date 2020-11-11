Jakobi Meyers Shares Instagram After Breakout Game In Patriots-Jets

Jakobi Meyers put his name on the NFL map Monday night in the Meadowlands.

Meyers posted the best game of his young professional career in the New England Patriots’ win over the New York Jets. The second-year wideout’s game-high 12 catches for 169 yards helped the Patriots halt their losing streak at four and improve to 3-5 on the season.

The stat sheet-stuffing performance also happened to fall on Meyers’ 24th birthday. The 2019 undrafted free agent on Tuesday took to Instagram to reflect on the memorable night.

Perhaps Cam Newton is in part to thank for Meyers dominating against the Jets. New England’s starting quarterback on Tuesday revealed he issued positive affirmations to the young pass-catcher during a conversation leading up to the Patriots’ Week 9 contest.

Newton, Meyers and Co. will look to pull off an upset Sunday night when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images