Jimmie Johnson Tweets Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Final NASCAR Race

Jimmie Johnson, arguably the greatest driver in NASCAR history, will call it a career Sunday.
The seven-time Cup Series champion will retire following Sunday’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The 45-year-old took to Twitter to share an emotional message hours before his final race.
Take a look:
Johnson’s racing career is far from over, however.
The future NASCAR Hall of Famer recently announced a deal with Chip Ganassi Racing to run an IndyCar schedule next year. Details aren’t finalized, but Johnson, at minimum, intends to compete in all road races as well as the Indianapolis 500.
Alex Bowman will replace Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet next season.