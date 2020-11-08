Jimmie Johnson Tweets Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Final NASCAR Race

Jimmie Johnson, arguably the greatest driver in NASCAR history, will call it a career Sunday.

The seven-time Cup Series champion will retire following Sunday’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The 45-year-old took to Twitter to share an emotional message hours before his final race.

Take a look:

19 years… It’s been an incredible journey, and one that I could’ve never dreamed of. I get to go out on my terms, with the support of my family and friends and for that, I am grateful and fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/JZ5C3tywn4 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) November 8, 2020

After a legendary career, @JimmieJohnson is taking his final laps in @NASCAR full-time today on @NBC.



His fellow drivers wanted to send a message to the seven-time champion. #ThanksJimmie #OneFinalTime pic.twitter.com/Gfxc52Vk2q — #NASCARPlayoffs on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 8, 2020

Johnson’s racing career is far from over, however.

The future NASCAR Hall of Famer recently announced a deal with Chip Ganassi Racing to run an IndyCar schedule next year. Details aren’t finalized, but Johnson, at minimum, intends to compete in all road races as well as the Indianapolis 500.

Alex Bowman will replace Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet next season.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images