Giants’ Logan Ryan Shares Reason Behind Dedicating Game-Winning Pick To Wife

It’s been quite the week for Logan Ryan and his family.

On Wednesday following the New York Giants’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 on Monday Night Football, the safety shared how a member of the Giants’ training staff may have saved his wife Ashley’s life.

So when she asked him to bring a ball home for her in Week 9 after she had to undergo emergency surgery, he listened, picking off Washington Football Team quarterback to help win the game for the Giants.

After the pick, he appeared to say, “That’s for you, baby,” to the cameras.

“Obviously there’s a story behind everything,” Ryan told the media of his interception after the game. “It was an extremely emotional week as you all know from the last time I talked to you all with my wife. Extremely grateful to the organization and to my wife. She’s a fighter. For us not to lose her there in that situation is very fortunate. At the same time, my wife and I mourn in silence about our lost child during that process too. We had a loss as well. Although it’s a great story it was an emotional week for me and her and that game was definitely for my wife, definitely for my family. I had her name written on my cleats.

“That ball is for her. She told me to bring one home for her so I was able to do that.”

Ashley Ryan suffered an ectopic pregnancy, where a fertilized egg begins to develop outside of the uterus. This causes life-threatening bleeding and must be treated immediately.

Fortunately, Giants trainer Justin Maher recognized the symptoms and encouraged her to go to the emergency room immediately.

