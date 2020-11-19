Kemba Walker Rumors: Celtics Not Really Trying To Trade Star Guard

Perhaps Kemba Walker isn’t on the trade block after all.

The star point guard was mentioned in multiple trade rumors ahead of Wednesday’s NBA draft. But, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, the Boston Celtics aren’t actively shopping Walker and in fact are big fans of the 30-year-old.

“I’ve been told Kemba was not being shopped,” Mannix said Thursday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” show. “I can’t speak to other people’s reporting but that would surprise me, if Kemba was being shopped.

“They’re very high on Kemba Walker in Boston. … I don’t get the sense that Kemba was ever in any serious threat of being traded.”

.@SIChrisMannix joined the program today and says he was told the Celtics were not shopping Kemba Walker…



"They're very high on Kemba Walker in Boston…I don't get the sense that Kemba was ever in any serious threat of being traded."



Chris' full hit: https://t.co/R31NNbR4bd pic.twitter.com/ssLfQYTat1 — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) November 19, 2020

Obviously, that Boston is “high” on Walker does not preclude it from making a blockbuster trade. For now, however, it appears Walker is on track for a second year with the Celtics.

The UConn product is coming off a season in which he averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images