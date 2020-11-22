Liverpool Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Injuries have made it hard to predict what might happen when Liverpool meets Leicester City.

The teams will face off Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 9 game. Liverpool enters the game in third place in the Premier League standings with 17 points, one behind league-leading Leicester City.

Injuries will prevent the likes of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and others from taking part in the game, while Leicester’s Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey will miss out due to ailments.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Leicester City:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

