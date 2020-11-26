Cowboys Strength Coach Markus Paul Dies At 54 After Medical Emergency

The Dallas Cowboys are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died Wednesday at the age of 54 after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday, the team announced.

Sending our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Markus Paul. The Dallas Cowboys strength & conditioning coach passed away Wednesday at the age of 54.



“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was loved and valued member of our family. He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better.”

Paul required medical attention at Dallas’ practice facility before he was transported to the hospital. The Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday.

Paul joined the organization in 2018.

