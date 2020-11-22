Twitter Reacts After Celtics Reportedly Sign Tristan Thompson To Two-Year Deal

It’s been a big day in the NBA with free agency raging on.

Especially for the Boston Celtics, who on Saturday worked quickly after losing Gordon Hayward in free agency to bring in some veteran reinforcements.

The team reportedly signed center Tristan Thompson to a two-year, $19 million contract to shore out its front court.

And naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about the acquisition, analyzing the move from both a basketball and reality television lens.

In case you weren’t aware, Thompson famously has been romantically linked to Khloe Kardashian for years and the couple has a child together.

He isn’t the first Celtics player to be wrapped up with the famous family, either, though Kris Humphries time in Boston was only slightly longer than his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Beyond that, though, Thompson adds a much-needed presence on the Celtics’ frontcourt.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the news:

The Jays had to pull down like a combined 15 rebs to win playoff games it’ll be so nice when they can just take off and get down the floor — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) November 22, 2020

Really does seem like it makes more sense. https://t.co/g8R6hLBS1q — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) November 22, 2020

Keeping Up With the Celtics SZN!! https://t.co/ptiC8W0a3O — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) November 22, 2020

Tristan Thompson gonna feast on the Celtics @AlexH_DR pic.twitter.com/xeeaafNWSk — Matt Cusick (@CusickMatt) November 22, 2020

IG models in boston are celebrating https://t.co/7dhQe8TLyr — gabb 🌟 (@gabbgoudy) November 22, 2020

Andre Drummond in the #Cavs locker room like… pic.twitter.com/pj3rCj7Be9 — Coochie Man Assistant Manager (@MedicatedNep) November 22, 2020

imaging pp meeting khloe pregame and asking about her skincare routine — Daft Dunk ☘️ (@NobleLariat) November 22, 2020

I actually like Tristan Thompson coming to the Celtics despite my Kardashian slander.



How do we get Devin Booker out here now to make it so every NBA player who was romantically involved with one of the sisters gets a stint in Boston? — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) November 22, 2020

Tristan Thompson is a good screener, rebounder and defender. I bet his shooting range also takes a slight Aron Baynes-like surge while with the Celtics. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 22, 2020

celtics fans when their team lands a big man and the kardashian curse pic.twitter.com/1bJab5muBC — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) November 22, 2020

Looking forward to seeing Khloe Kardashian…err, I mean, Tristan Thompson in Boston. Nice signing, Danny Ainge / Boston Celtics. #NBA #NBAFreeAgency #Celtics pic.twitter.com/kw16rKJyNx — Adrian Mendoza (@doza321) November 22, 2020

Theis played well last year but one thing Thompson brings is the refs don’t call fouls on him for breathing #Celtics https://t.co/qjVlHbeVPY — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) November 22, 2020

My reaction to Tristan Thompson’s signing with the Celtics. 👀 pic.twitter.com/x3e4bGzqoK — Crimson Flows (@TheCrimsonFlows) November 22, 2020

Us Celtics fans realizing that Tristan Thompson is bringing the Kardashian curse with him: pic.twitter.com/8DMkVYolVx — Alford Corriette (@big_al_hoops) November 22, 2020

Kemba Walker

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Daniel Theis

Tristan Thompson

Marcus Smart



– Yea my Celtics going to the Finals #Celtics — Jacari World 4L (@XtraGramSam_904) November 22, 2020

