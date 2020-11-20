NBA Rumors: League Investigating Failed Bucks-Kings Bogdan Bogdanovic Trade

That failed trade between the Bucks and Sacramento Kings that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee has caught the attention on the NBA.

According to The New York Times’ Marc Stein, the league opened an investigation into the sign-and-trade that never happened because Bogdanovic never was told of the terms of his new deal.

Whoops.

The NBA has opened an investigation of the reported transaction involving Milwaukee and Sacramento that was to send Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Bucks via sign-and-trade after Friday's scheduled start of free agency, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 20, 2020

Bogdanovic reportedly is going to become a restricted free agent when it opens Friday at 6 p.m. ET.