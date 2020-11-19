NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward’s Opt Out ‘Formality,’ Could Return To Celtics

Plenty of people were quick to think Gordon Hayward jumped ship when he reportedly declined his $34.2 million option with the Boston Celtics.

But could he return to Boston on a restructured deal?

Of course, that still is a possibility. But still is the fact he could go elsewhere in free agency.

According to the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy, though, one league source views it as just a “formality.”

