NESN’s Adam Pellerin Breaks Down MLB’s 2020 Gold Glove Award Winners

The 2020 Major League Baseball Gold Glove Award winners officially have been announced.

After what was one of, if not the move unconventional seasons in MLB’s history, the coronavirus-shortened season’s first awards batch came Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts highlighted the field as he won for the fifth straight season, but first time in the National League.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin broke down the news on Tuesday night’s “NESN After Hours.”

