NFL Rumors: Andy Dalton Out For Week 9, But Not Due To Concussion

Andy Dalton can’t catch a break.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a concussion in Week 7 after taking a nasty hit to the head from the Washington Football Team’s Jon Bostic. Dalton missed the Cowboys’ Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he looked positioned to possibly return in Week 9.
That will not be happening.
Dalton reportedly has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dalton was taking over for Dak Prescott, who is out for the season. With Dalton and Prescott both sidelined, rookie Ben DiNucci could make his second start for the Cowboys in as many weeks. The seventh-round pick reportedly isn’t a lock to be under center Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, though.
What a mess.