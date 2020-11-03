NFL Rumors: Andy Dalton Out For Week 9, But Not Due To Concussion

Andy Dalton can’t catch a break.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a concussion in Week 7 after taking a nasty hit to the head from the Washington Football Team’s Jon Bostic. Dalton missed the Cowboys’ Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he looked positioned to possibly return in Week 9.

That will not be happening.

Dalton reportedly has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Andy Dalton for a second straight game but not because of the concussion he sustained two weeks ago. Dalton will be placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list on Tuesday, which will knock him out of Sunday’s game… https://t.co/126lxlBS2k — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 3, 2020

Dalton was taking over for Dak Prescott, who is out for the season. With Dalton and Prescott both sidelined, rookie Ben DiNucci could make his second start for the Cowboys in as many weeks. The seventh-round pick reportedly isn’t a lock to be under center Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, though.

The #Cowboys are seriously contemplating turning to QB Cooper Rush as their starter this week… which would require he get activated from the practice squad, source said. With Andy Dalton down with COVID, it may not be Ben DiNucci again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

What a mess.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images