Andy Dalton Injury: Cowboys QB Leaves Vs. Washington Football Team After Ugly Hit

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t catch a break.

Yet another quarterback has gone down for the Cowboys, and this time it’s Andy Dalton.

Playing in place of Dak Prescott after the star signal-caller’s season-ending injury, Dalton took an absolute shot in the third quarter of Dallas’ game against the Washington Football Team.

Dalton’s helmet came off from the hit, which was penalized and resulted in an ejection for Jon Bostic, and was down on the ground for a few moments.

(You can watch the hit here)

Ben DiNucci, a rookie out of James Madison, took over for Dalton.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images