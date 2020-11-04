Patriots Add Veteran Receiver, Defensive Tackle Depth To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots are acquiring even more wide receiver and defensive tackle depth.

The Patriots signed wide receiver Donte Moncrief and defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow to their practice squad one day after they dealt a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Isaiah Ford and claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans.

Moncrief, 27, last spent time with the New York Jets earlier this season. He entered the NFL as a third-round pick out of Ole Miss with the Indianapolis Colts and has played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and the Jets since 2018.

The 6-foot-2, 216-pound wideout has 204 career receptions for 2,561 yards with 21 touchdowns. His best season came with the Colts in 2015 when he caught 64 passes for 733 yards with six touchdowns. He caught just four passes for 18 yards with the Panthers and Steelers last season while dropping four passes on 15 targets.

Glasgow, 27, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of Michigan with the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent time with the Houston Texans earlier this season.