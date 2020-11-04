Christian McCaffrey Injury: New Update On Panthers Star Ahead Of Potential Return

Things have been trending in the right direction for weeks now with Christian McCaffrey, and he’s knocking on the door to make his return.

So, will it be this week?

The Carolina Panthers’ star running back has been on injured reserve since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2. He was eligible to return ahead of Week 8, but the Panthers took a cautious approach since they were playing the Thursday night game.

But with some extra time to recover and the Kansas City Chiefs on the schedule for Sunday, McCaffrey returning could be a big jolt for Carolina.

Head coach Matt Rhule is optimistic.