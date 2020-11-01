Patriots-Bills Inactive List Reaction: Rookie Josh Uche Set To Debut

The New England Patriots finally will see what they have in 2020 second-round pick Josh Uche, who is set to make his NFL debut Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

The rookie linebacker was activated off of injured reserve Saturday and is active Sunday against the Bills.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactive players:

QB Brian Hoyer (healthy)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Devin Asiasi (personal)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

Some notes on the inactive list:

— Center James Ferentz makes his return from the COVID-19/reserve list, and safety Cody Davis is back off of injured reserve.

— Defensive end Tashawn Bower and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber were elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Defensive tackle Nick Thurman also was officially signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

— Wide receiver Julian Edelman and offensive tackle Justin Herron were placed on injured reserve Saturday.

— QB Jarrett Stidham continues to back up starter Cam Newton.

— Rookie running back J.J. Taylor is active for the first time since Week 4, when he dressed but didn’t play against the Kansas City Chiefs. He carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

— The Patriots are left with four undrafted free agents, veteran Damiere Byrd, second-year pros Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski and rookie Zuber, at wide receiver with Harry out and Edelman on IR. The Patriots left practice squad receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Mason Kinsey in Foxboro.

— Keene (knee) was a game-time decision but was ruled inactive. Ryan Izzo is the only active Patriots tight end, though fullback Jakob Johnson also practices at the position. The Patriots could use offensive linemen in jumbo packages but they’re also shallow there with Herron and Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve.

— Left guard Joe Thuney is active despite an ankle injury. He’ll start alongside left tackle Isaiah Wynn, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Mike Onwenu with Ferentz, guard Hjalte Froholdt and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham serving as backups.

— Thurman, Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and Byron Cowart will dress at defensive tackle with Carl Davis out and Beau Allen still on injured reserve.

— The Patriots are left with cornerbacks JC Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and Justin Bethel and safeties Cody Davis, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks and Joejuan Williams in their secondary. Bryant is set to make his NFL debut.

— Guy (ankle), Harris (ankle), outside linebacker John Simon (shoulder), Mason (calf), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee) and Jackson (knee) also will play through injuries.

