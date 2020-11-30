Cam Newton’s Latest Tweet Showcases Highlights From Patriots’ Season

Cam Newton isn’t doubting himself.

The New England Patriots quarterback did not have his best performance during Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s not letting outside noise impact him.

Head coach Bill Belichick defended Newton Sunday and made it clear he isn’t ready to give the ball to Jarrett Stidham just yet.

Newton took to Twitter to showcase just why he’s still New England’s QB1 with a reel of highlights this season with the caption, “#shineTHRUtheshade” in his signature font.

Check it out: