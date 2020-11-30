NFL Rumors: Patriots Place Julian Edelman On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The New England Patriots on Monday placed wide receiver Julian Edelman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Players can be placed on COVID reserve if they test positive for the coronavirus or are found to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. It’s unclear which group Edelman is in.

Edelman is the ninth Patriots player to land on the COVID list this season and the first to do so since Oct. 17, the day before New England’s Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, offensive linemen Shaq Mason and James Ferentz, running back Sony Michel, outside linebacker Derek Rivers and defensive tackles Byron Cowart and Bill Murray all were placed on the list during a two-week span in early October.

Edelman, who currently is on injured reserve, has missed the last five games following a knee procedure. The 34-year-old became eligible to return to practice two weeks ago but has yet to do so.