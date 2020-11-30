NFL Rumors: Patriots Place Julian Edelman On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The New England Patriots on Monday placed wide receiver Julian Edelman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.
Players can be placed on COVID reserve if they test positive for the coronavirus or are found to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. It’s unclear which group Edelman is in.
Edelman is the ninth Patriots player to land on the COVID list this season and the first to do so since Oct. 17, the day before New England’s Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Quarterback Cam Newton, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, offensive linemen Shaq Mason and James Ferentz, running back Sony Michel, outside linebacker Derek Rivers and defensive tackles Byron Cowart and Bill Murray all were placed on the list during a two-week span in early October.
Edelman, who currently is on injured reserve, has missed the last five games following a knee procedure. The 34-year-old became eligible to return to practice two weeks ago but has yet to do so.
Earlier Monday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed Edelman’s injury status during an appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.”
“I think Julian’s made a lot of progress in the last couple weeks,” Belichick said. “I talked to him the other day, and (he’s) certainly feeling better and able to do more, do a little more each day. We’ll just take it day by day and see how it goes.”
Asked about Edelman’s chances of returning this season, Belichick said he “would certainly never count Julian out of anything.”
“He’s got tremendous will and a great work ethic, and (he’s) very competitive,” the coach added. “Football is very important to him, so it would take a lot for me to count him out, put it that way.”