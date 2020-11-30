Here’s Who MLB Writer Names As Red Sox Biggest Free Agent After 2021 Season

The coming months will be pivotal in determining Eduardo Rodriguez’s future.

MLB.com’s Will Leitch on Monday named the Boston Red Sox pitcher as the team’s “biggest free agent” after the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Rodriguez not only has set out to bounce back from a lost 2020 season, he also can land a big contract if he returns to his 2019 form.

“With Dustin Pedroia’s eight-year, $110 million contract coming off the books after next season, Rodriguez — who is expected to be healthy for 2021 after his battle with COVID-19 and myocarditis — could earn himself some money as a key part of the Red Sox’s rotation,” Leitch wrote.

Rodriguez told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier earlier this month he feels “100 percent” and hopes to pitch for the Red Sox for the rest of his career.

Whether that happens will be down to a host of factors, the greatest of which undoubtedly being his 2021 performances.