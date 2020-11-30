Bill Belichick Defends Cam Newton Despite QB’s Struggles Vs. Cardinals

Cam Newton wasn’t at his best Sunday.

The New England Patriots quarterback threw two interceptions while completing nine of 18 pass attempts for merely 84 yards. Newton also was sacked three times, seemingly having a hard time feeling the Arizona Cardinals’ pressure, while missing a few throws he likely would want back.

Could it be time to hand the reins over to signal-caller Jarrett Stidham? Well, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked just that after New England’s 20-17 upset win over the Cardinals.

Belichick, though, didn’t give the question much time to marinate, standing up for Newton in the process.

“Yeah, we just kind of keep working to get better. Cam threw for 350 last week,” Belichick responded postgame. “The most important thing is we made the plays we needed to make to win. That’s what the goal will be every week.”

Newton did pick up a crucial third-down conversion — third-and-13 at the New England 32 yard line — on the Patriots game-winning drive. The Patriots benefitted from an unnecessary roughness call on the same play, which granted an additional 15 yards. Nick Folk put the finishing touches on the win four plays later with his game-winning kick.

Newton and the Patriots moved to 5-6 with the Week 12 win while the Cardinals fell to 6-5 in the highly competitive NFC West.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images