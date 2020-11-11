Patriots Fans Won’t Like LeGarrette Blount’s Pick For His Favorite Super Bowl Title

LeGarrette Blount enjoyed quite a bit of success over his two-plus seasons with the Patriots.

Blount was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in New England. The Patriots’ Super Bowl LI victory was the culmination of a career season for the retired running back, who posted career highs in rushing yards (1,161) and touchdowns on the ground (18) in the 2016 season.

But those two championships aren’t the only won by Blount over the course of his nine-year career. The other actually is former power back’s personal favorite.

During an appearance Tuesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Blount explained why the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots is his favorite title triumph.

“I would say the Eagles, man,” Blount said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Because originally I had just won a Super Bowl with a team that I felt had a lot of love for me, and unfortunately it didn’t work out on the contractual part. So when I went to Philly I — I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder my entire career — but I went over to Philly and I played against (the Patriots). I had a good game, I scored a touchdown and I’m telling (Patriots) dudes, ‘Hey man, let me get 100 yards!’ So that was by far — well not by far — but it was definitely my favorite. It was bittersweet, but more sweet than bitter because it was New England. It was a really, really, really fun Super Bowl. I enjoyed every moment of that season.”

Patriots fans surely wish Blount offered a different answer, but it’s tough to imagine any will hold any animosity because of it. Blount was a fan favorite during his short time in Foxboro, and the fans likely will always remember him fondly for his contributions to the franchise.

