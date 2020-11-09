Patriots-Jets Betting Preview: Odds, Trends, Pick For Monday Night Game

The Patriots largely have been a must-watch in primetime over the past two decades.
It’s tough to imagine the football world is itching to watch New England on Monday night, however.
The Patriots, losers of four straight, have looked like one of the worst teams in football of late. But their struggles pale in comparison to those of the New York Jets, who enter Week 9 without a win on the season.
New England and New York will meet at MetLife Stadium for their first of two head-to-head battles in 2020. Here’s our betting preview for the divisional tilt.
(The line, total and props are provided via consensus data.)
(-9.5) New England Patriots at New York Jets
Total: 42
BETTING TRENDS
As previously mentioned, the Patriots by and large have looked awful since Week 4. Landing 9.5 points on the road is a testament to how atrocious the Jets have been this season.
New York, 0-8 in 2020 to date, only has one against-the-spread victory on the campaign. Adam Gase’s team already has managed to fail to cover three (!) double-digit spreads halfway through this season. This includes a 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs as a 20-point underdog last week.
The Patriots haven’t been as bad of a bet as their AFC East foe, but as you can imagine, they haven’t been very good either. New England is 3-4 ATS this season, though it is 2-2 as a favorite. The Patriots also are coming off a road cover against the Buffalo Bills, which they potentially could have won outright had it not been for a back-breaking late-game turnover.
PROPS
First-half line, total
New England -6.5, 20.5
First touchdown scorer
Cam Newton +600
Jamison Crowder +1050
Damien Harris +1050
James White +1100
La’Mical Perine +1200
Rex Burkhead +1200
Passing yards
Joe Flacco over/under 210.5 yards
Cam Newton over/under 209.5 yards
Rushing yards
Damien Harris over/under 51.5 yards
Cam Newton over/under 47.5 yards
Frank Gore over/under 37.5 yards
La’Mical Perine over/under 35.5 yards
Receiving yards
Jamison Crowder over/under 49.5 yards
Jakobi Meyers over/under 46.5 yards
Damiere Byrd over/under 40.5 yards
Breshad Perriman over/under 29.5 yards
PICK
Patriots -9.5
It’s tough to have a ton of faith in the Patriots given their recent showings and the fact that they’ll be without four starters Monday. But the Jets are historically bad, and New England technically still has a chance of reaching the playoffs. Cam Newton and Co. should be motivated as ever to make the most of this golden opportunity to get back in the win column.
New York is allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game, so even New England’s underwhelming cast of pass-catchers should be able to make a difference The Jets’ defense is OK against the run, but star defensive end Quinnen Williams isn’t expected to play due to a hamstring injury. Look for the Patriots’ above-average rushing attack to take advantage of Williams’ absence.
If New England doesn’t turn the ball over, it should be able to win this one easy.