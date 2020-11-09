Patriots-Jets Betting Preview: Odds, Trends, Pick For Monday Night Game

(-9.5) New England Patriots at New York Jets

Total: 42

BETTING TRENDS

As previously mentioned, the Patriots by and large have looked awful since Week 4. Landing 9.5 points on the road is a testament to how atrocious the Jets have been this season.

New York, 0-8 in 2020 to date, only has one against-the-spread victory on the campaign. Adam Gase’s team already has managed to fail to cover three (!) double-digit spreads halfway through this season. This includes a 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs as a 20-point underdog last week.

The Patriots haven’t been as bad of a bet as their AFC East foe, but as you can imagine, they haven’t been very good either. New England is 3-4 ATS this season, though it is 2-2 as a favorite. The Patriots also are coming off a road cover against the Buffalo Bills, which they potentially could have won outright had it not been for a back-breaking late-game turnover.

PROPS

First-half line, total

New England -6.5, 20.5

First touchdown scorer

Cam Newton +600

Jamison Crowder +1050

Damien Harris +1050

James White +1100

La’Mical Perine +1200

Rex Burkhead +1200

Passing yards

Joe Flacco over/under 210.5 yards

Cam Newton over/under 209.5 yards

Rushing yards

Damien Harris over/under 51.5 yards

Cam Newton over/under 47.5 yards

Frank Gore over/under 37.5 yards

La’Mical Perine over/under 35.5 yards

Receiving yards

Jamison Crowder over/under 49.5 yards

Jakobi Meyers over/under 46.5 yards

Damiere Byrd over/under 40.5 yards

Breshad Perriman over/under 29.5 yards

PICK

Patriots -9.5

It’s tough to have a ton of faith in the Patriots given their recent showings and the fact that they’ll be without four starters Monday. But the Jets are historically bad, and New England technically still has a chance of reaching the playoffs. Cam Newton and Co. should be motivated as ever to make the most of this golden opportunity to get back in the win column.

New York is allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game, so even New England’s underwhelming cast of pass-catchers should be able to make a difference The Jets’ defense is OK against the run, but star defensive end Quinnen Williams isn’t expected to play due to a hamstring injury. Look for the Patriots’ above-average rushing attack to take advantage of Williams’ absence.

If New England doesn’t turn the ball over, it should be able to win this one easy.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images