Patriots Vs. Jets Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 9 Matchup

OLB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

OLB John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

Of those players, only Keene did not travel with the team to East Rutherford, N.J., though the Patriots left open the possibility of him joining them before kickoff.

Losing Guy and Bentley weakens a front seven that has struggled mightily against the run of late, though the latter has not performed up to expectations this season. Expect a much larger role for second-round draft pick Josh Uche, who could start in Bentley’s place. Carl Davis, who’s yet to appear in a game for the Patriots, will be a player to watch in Guy’s absence.

The Jets, who are expected to start veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco in place of the injured Sam Darnold, have been the NFL’s worst passing team and worst overall offense in 2020 but do feature a moderately competent ground game led by the ageless Frank Gore.

Offensively, the Patriots will look to build on the promising second-half performance they staged last Sunday in Buffalo. They remain light on proven depth at receiver and tight end, especially with Izzo and Keene both banged up.

This could be another busy night for running back Damien Harris, who’s surpassed 100 rushing yards in two of his four appearances this season. It remains to be seen whether Sony Michel, New England’s lead back to start the year, will be activated off IR this afternoon.

Wynn’s status also will be worth monitoring. The Patriots’ starting left tackle sat out practice Friday before returning in a limited capacity for the team’s final session of the week. He’s one of three O-line starters listed as questionable, along with guards Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason.

The Patriots have yet to announce any practice squad elevations, but receiver Kristian Wilkerson traveled with the team, a source told NESN’s Doug Kyed. New England also has multiple D-tackles (Bill Murray, Ryan Glasgow) and linebackers (Terez Hall, Michael Pinckney) who could be called up to fill out those position groups. Edge rusher/tight end Rashod Berry is another candidate if Izzo and Keene both are hobbled, and Caleb Benenoch or Jordan Steckler could provide O-line depth if needed.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along throughout the day for full pre- and in-game coverage.