Patriots Practice Notes: Starting Tackle Unlikely To Play Vs. Cardinals

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Friday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, defensive tackles Carl Davis and Byron Cowart and practice squad tight end Jake Burt were not spotted during the open media portion of practice.

Wynn, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, missed all three practices this week as he recovers from a knee injury suffered during New England’s loss to the Houston Texans, meaning he likely will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots have a few candidates to replace Wynn, who has started every game this season (nine at left tackle, one at left guard).

Jermaine Eluemunor entered last week’s game at left tackle after Wynn’s injury, but he’s played more on the right side this season. New England also could activate rookie Justin Herron off injured reserve. Herron started one game at left tackle earlier this season and returned to practice last week.

Standout rookie Mike Onwenu could be another option if the Patriots prefer to deploy Eluemunor or Herron at right tackle. Onwenu has played every O-line position except left tackle and center this season.

— Davis (concussion) missed two practices this week and was limited in another. Cowart (back) was limited Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday.

Losing one or both of those players for Sunday’s game would weaken the Patriots’ D-line depth and could prompt the team to elevate veteran Akeem Spence or undrafted rookie Bill Murray from the practice squad.

Spence joined the Patriots last Saturday.

— Safety Kyle Dugger (toe), special teamer Matthew Slater (knee) and running back J.J. Taylor (quad) all returned to practice after sitting out Thursday.

— Wide receiver Julian Edelman (IR, knee) has yet to return to practice. He’s been eligible to do so since last week.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images