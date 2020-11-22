Patriots RB Damien Harris Reportedly Will Play Vs. Texans Despite Injuries

The Patriots will have a full backfield Sunday afternoon in Houston.

Damien Harris will suit up for New England when it takes on the Texans at NRG Stadium, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing a source. The sophomore running back has been dealing with chest and ankle injuries.

Here’s Rapoport’s report:

#Patriots RB Damien Harris (ankle/chest) is expected to play today, source. said, while @MikeGiardi reports that CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) is expected to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2020

Harris recently has thrived in an increased role, looking like one of the best young running backs in football. But Sony Michel reportedly will return Sunday afternoon to join Harris, Rex Burkehad and James White.

We’ll have to how the Patriots divvy out work for one of the more talented running back committees in the NFL.

The Patriots and Texans are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

