Raiders Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a matchup between teams looking to hang around in the early postseason races.

The 3-3 Raiders are a longshot to catch the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, while the Browns at 5-2 still have likely the third-best chance of winning the AFC North.

The Browns, of course, will be without Odell Beckham Jr., who is out for the year after getting injured in Week 7.

Here’s how to watch Raiders-Browns online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images