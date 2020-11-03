Rays’ Kevin Cash Among Finalists For AL Manager Of The Year

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America have narrowed down their finalists for American League Manager of the Year.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Cash, former Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Toronto Blue Jays’ Charlie Montoyo all were named finalists Monday night.

The Finalists for the 2020 AL Manager of the Year: pic.twitter.com/NAsPuzuveS — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 2, 2020

Cash, of course, helped lead Tampa Bay to the World Series against the Los Angele Dodgers. The Rays lost in six games, but were the AL’s top team in the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season with a 40-20 record.

Renteria amassed a 35-25 record with the White Sox before agreeing to part ways in October after leading Chicago to the postseason.