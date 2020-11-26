Steelers Players Furious At Ravens, NFL After Thanksgiving Game Gets Postponed

Few have had COVID-related schedule upheaval quite like the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.
And each time, it hasn’t been because of an outbreak on their team.
Earlier this season, the Steelers had a game postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus with the Tennessee Titans. That forced them to take their bye week early in Week 4, a call that was made with the week already underway.
And now, their primetime Thanksgiving game has been moved to Sunday after multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens tested positive for COVID-19.
So when news came down that Thursday’s game was getting moved, Steelers players took to Twitter to air grievances (some of which, we’ll warn you, have some obscene language).
While the Steelers’ gripes aren’t without merit, everybody knew it was going to take a good bit of flexibility to get through this season.
It’s just that they’ve had to be more flexible than anyone, and it’s really to no fault of their own.