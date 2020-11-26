Steelers Players Furious At Ravens, NFL After Thanksgiving Game Gets Postponed

Few have had COVID-related schedule upheaval quite like the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

And each time, it hasn’t been because of an outbreak on their team.

Earlier this season, the Steelers had a game postponed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus with the Tennessee Titans. That forced them to take their bye week early in Week 4, a call that was made with the week already underway.

And now, their primetime Thanksgiving game has been moved to Sunday after multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens tested positive for COVID-19.

So when news came down that Thursday’s game was getting moved, Steelers players took to Twitter to air grievances (some of which, we’ll warn you, have some obscene language).

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

to talk about what exactly? how they keep F**in us. we had a week 4 bye cause of this, now the only time we look forward to some rest was after one of the biggest PRIMETIME games we no longer have. we keep getting screwed this year. https://t.co/926ImapBOO — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 25, 2020

i’m not gone lie @NFL THIS IS BULLSHIT… — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 25, 2020

What a joke…. — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 25, 2020

Maaaaaannnnnnnnnn that’s some BS — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) November 25, 2020

Man I was trying to go hunt all weekend 😢 — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) November 25, 2020

Y’all can say oh duck you just practice squad and all that but shiiii I’m still pissed… y’all know how nice a off weekend is?! Come on. I was about to shoot a deer and ducks and drink a bunch of @BuschBeer … also wanted to watch my boys go crazy on a Thursday night game!!! — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) November 25, 2020

While the Steelers’ gripes aren’t without merit, everybody knew it was going to take a good bit of flexibility to get through this season.

It’s just that they’ve had to be more flexible than anyone, and it’s really to no fault of their own.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images