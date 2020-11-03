Tom Brady Passes Drew Brees For Second-Most Wins After Trailing In Fourth Quarter

Tom Brady still is finding ways to win while trailing in a game.

Such was the case during “Monday Night Football” when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back to defeat the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Of course, Brady has had trouble beating the Giants in the past, but that wasn’t the case Monday night.

The Bucs trailed at halftime and the Giants nearly tied it at 25-25 in the final seconds, but Brady and Co. emerged victorious for their third straight win, shutting down New York’s attempt at a two-point conversion.

And the W put the 43-year-old quarterback in sole possession of second place with 38 wins in a fourth quarter after being down.