Twitter Doesn’t Know What To Think About Jameis Winston Coming Into Saints Game

The Saints threw everyone for a loop Sunday when New Orleans began the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers with Jameis Winston at quarterback.

It was a surprise move considering the Saints had just a seven-point lead and it was unclear as to why Drew Brees began the second half on the sidelines.

And Twitter predictably reacted to the news.

Jameis Winston post eye surgery…let’s see what happens. — COREY 👑 (@KingCee615) November 15, 2020

Not sure what’s going on down in New Orleans, but Jameis Winston is in for Drew Brees. — Boilers and Beyond (@BoilersBeyond) November 15, 2020

JAMEIS IS ON THE FIELD — TC⚡️ (@ThunderCounty) November 15, 2020

FAMOUS JAMEIS!? — Brock Landers 41 (@BrockLanders41) November 15, 2020

Nothing unites America like Jameis behind center — Aaron Cohen (@bearcohen1) November 15, 2020

And of course, they also had a lot of questions as to why Winston was in under center.

Why is Jameis starting?! — B (@LearyLearyLeary) November 15, 2020

why jameis out there — Larlar (@LarlarGaming) November 15, 2020

Why is Jameis in? What i miss? — Yevon Campbell (@ChaunceyB12_) November 15, 2020

Can a 49er fan pls fill me in on why Jameis is in the game? — Rusty McStinkerson (@WarAndBrew) November 15, 2020

why is jameis going in — Really Happy titans fan (@EvonJames23) November 15, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out that Brees “absorbed a big hit in the first half,” and was questionable to return with an injury to his ribs.

