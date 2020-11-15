Twitter Doesn’t Know What To Think About Jameis Winston Coming Into Saints Game

The Saints threw everyone for a loop Sunday when New Orleans began the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers with Jameis Winston at quarterback.
It was a surprise move considering the Saints had just a seven-point lead and it was unclear as to why Drew Brees began the second half on the sidelines.
And Twitter predictably reacted to the news.
And of course, they also had a lot of questions as to why Winston was in under center.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out that Brees “absorbed a big hit in the first half,” and was questionable to return with an injury to his ribs.