Twitter Doesn’t Know What To Think About Jameis Winston Coming Into Saints Game

The Saints threw everyone for a loop Sunday when New Orleans began the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers with Jameis Winston at quarterback.

It was a surprise move considering the Saints had just a seven-point lead and it was unclear as to why Drew Brees began the second half on the sidelines.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out that Brees “absorbed a big hit in the first half,” and was questionable to return with an injury to his ribs.

