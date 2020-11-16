Vikings-Bears Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Monday Night Football’

“Monday Night Football” at Soldier Field might as well be a playoff game.

The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in a game that could go a long way in rounding out the NFC playoff field.

Both teams look like long shots to catch the Green Bay Packers in the division. And while an expanded playoff field does help both teams’ postseason chances, the fact that five other teams in the conference have at least a one-game lead over each club highlights the importance of this game.

It’s a big one for bettors, too, especially those trying to make up for Sunday. Here’s our “Monday Night Football” betting preview.

(-3.5) Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Total: 44

BETTING TRENDS

Once again, Mike Zimmer’s Vikings team is a good bet. Despite its 3-5 straight-up record, Minnesota is 5-3 against the spread this season. The Vikings are an impressive 67-41-1 ATS (62 percent) since Zimmer took over in 2014. The Vikings are also 5-3 ATS as a road favorite since 2018. All of that is great, but perhaps you’ve heard about Kirk Cousins’ lack of success in primetime? Cousins’ team has yet to win a “Monday Night Football” game with him under center; his teams are 0-9 straight-up on Monday nights. In those games, Cousins’ teams are a hilariously bad 1-8 ATS.

On the Chicago side, things are pretty simple. The Bears are 5-4 straight-up and against the spread. Chicago is no stranger to getting points at home; Matt Nagy’s team is 4-3 ATS since taking over prior to the 2018 season. They have covered two of the three times this season when getting points at home. Typically, these games have been low-scoring. The under is 4-3 in those games, with an average of 42 points per game, including a 38-31 loss to the Patriots early in 2018.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Minnesota -1.5, 22.5

First touchdown scorer

Dalvin Cook +350

Adam Thielen +600

Allen Robinson +750

Jimmy Graham +950

Justin Jefferson +1100

Passing yards

Kirk Cousins over/under 222.5 yards

Nick Foles over/under 269.5 yards

Rushing yards

Dalvin Cook over/under 87.5 yards

Alexander Mattison over/under 25.5 yards

Receiving yards

Allen Robinson over/under 74.5 yards

Adam Thielen over/under 59.5 yards

Justin Jefferson over/under 55.5 yards

Darnell Mooney over/under 42.5 yards

PICK

Bears +3.5

There’s been a good deal of line movement, and getting more than the field goal feels too good to pass up. The Bears certainly will struggle to get much on offense, but don’t be surprised if the Vikings have their problems, too. Minnesota ranks first in the league in yards per play but seventh in offensive DVOA (per Football Outsiders). That discrepancy is based on schedule strength, and there’s no denying the Vikings have gotten fat on some bad defenses. In their last six games, they have faced defenses that rank 25th, 21st, 20th, 24th, 27th and 18th by defensive DVOA. The Bears rank fourth. In fact, the Colts are the highest-ranked defense the Vikings have played this year (third in DVOA) — and Minnesota scored 11 points and gained 175 yards of total offense.

This feels like a very low-scoring game, and if that’s going to be the case, it’s more comforting being on the side of the better defense — and just hope that defense can generate some points, too.

