Patriots’ Cam Newton, Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Record These NFL Firsts

How long Cam Newton and Kyler Murray stand together in the NFL record book remains to be seen, but time already is ticking.

The New England Patriots quarterback and Arizona Cardinals quarterback notched a pair NFL firsts Sunday in their respective Week 10 games. These firsts pertain to the prowess Newton and Murray have shown in the opening weeks of both the 2020 NFL season and their respective careers.

Murray rushed for two touchdowns Sunday in the Cardinals’ thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills, taking his total in the category to 10 on the season to date. Newton rushed for one touchdown in the Patriots’ upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens, increasing his rushing-touchdown total to nine in 2020.

Plenty of football remains to be played this season, but Newton and Murray already have set a record together, according to the NFL.

With 7 weeks still remaining, 2020 is already the first season in NFL history in which two QBs (Cam Newton 9, Kyler Murray 10) have each had 9+ rush TD — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 16, 2020

Since entering the NFL in 2019, Murray has proven himself to be a capable passer and outstanding rusher, just as Newton did in 2011 and 2012 in his first two NFL seasons.

After 25 NFL games, here’s how Murray has linked himself with Newton in NFL lore:

“Murray has 6,097 passing yards and 1,148 rushing yards in 25 career games and joins Cam Newton (6,194 passing yards, 1,060 rushing yards) as the only quarterbacks with at least 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in their first 25 career games in NFL history,” the NFL said in a press release.

It’s no coincidence Murray and Newton, both the No. 1 overall picks in their respective NFL drafts, represent a change how QBs play the position.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images