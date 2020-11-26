Washington-Cowboys Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Thanksgiving Day Game

An important NFC East matchup will take the back end of the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate.

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Football Team for a late-afternoon contest. Both teams enter the Week 12 tilt with a 3-7 record, which somehow is good enough to be firmly in the mix for a division crown this season.

This will be the second meeting of the campaign between the longtime rivals. Washington notched a 25-3 win over Dallas back in Week 7.

Here’s our betting preview for Thursday’s Washington-Cowboys game. The line, total and props are provided via consensus data.

Washington Football Team at (-3) Dallas Cowboys

Total: 46

BETTING TRENDS

The Cowboys currently feature the league’s worst against-the-spread record (2-8). Even the winless New York Jets (3-7) feature a better ATS mark than America’s Team through 11 weeks of the season. Washington, meanwhile, is a respectable 5-5 ATS.

WFT, however, hasn’t been a great road bet in 2020. Ron Rivera’s team currently owns a 1-3 ATS record away from FedEx Field, with its lone triumph coming in a 20-19 loss to the New York Giants as a 2-point underdog.

Both of Dallas’ ATS wins to date occurred when it was pegged as the underdog. The Cowboys currently are 0-5 ATS in games they’re favored.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Cowboys -0.5, 22.5

First touchdown scorer

Ezekiel Elliott +550

Antonio Gibson +700

Terry McLaurin +800

Amari Cooper +1050

CeeDee Lamb +1100

JD McKissic +1300

Passing yards

Andy Dalton over/under 248.5 yards

Alex Smith over/under 243.5 yards

Rushing yards

Ezekiel Elliott over/under 69.5 yards

Antonio Gibson over/under 52.5 yards

Receiving yards

CeeDee Lamb over/under 53.5 yards

Amari Cooper over/under 51.5 yards

Michael Gallup over/under 38.5 yards

PICK

Cowboys -3

Washington has reason to be confident in this one after trouncing Dallas a few weeks ago. But let’s not forget that Week 7 game saw Andy Dalton exit due to injury and his replacement, Ben DiNucci, proved to be incapable of leading the offense.

Dalton’s return last Sunday clearly created a spark for the Cowboys. The veteran signal-caller completed 22 of 32 passes for 203 yards with three touchdowns in a win over the Vikings. Yes, Washington’s defense is better than Minnesota’s, but Dalton and Co. will enjoy the comforts of home Thursday before a limited number of passionate fans.

This could be a big game for Ezekiel Elliott. Washington’s pass defense and pass rush are very strong, but its run defense is average at best. Dallas likely will have no issue leaning on its superstar back, which could open up the Cowboys’ play-action game.

Not to mention, Washington owns a poor 3-8 franchise record in Thanksgiving Day games.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images