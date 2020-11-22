Where NHL Fans Rank Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Among League’s Best Goalies

NHL fans apparently think highly of Tuukka Rask, and for good reason.

The Boston Bruins netminder ranked fifth on a recent NHL Network fan poll of the league’s top goaltenders. Rask was slotted one spot behind Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart and one spot a head of Anton Khudobin of the Dallas Stars.

Here’s the full top 10:

Thoughts on YOUR list?



We reveal our Top 10 Goalies list tomorrow at 6pm ET. #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/kWOaU8uwTL — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 22, 2020

So, is Rask ranked too high, too low or just right? Let the debating begin.