Where NHL Fans Rank Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Among League’s Best Goalies

Is Rask ranked too high, too low or just right?

NHL fans apparently think highly of Tuukka Rask, and for good reason.

The Boston Bruins netminder ranked fifth on a recent NHL Network fan poll of the league’s top goaltenders. Rask was slotted one spot behind Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart and one spot a head of Anton Khudobin of the Dallas Stars.

Here’s the full top 10:

So, is Rask ranked too high, too low or just right? Let the debating begin.

If you ask us, Rask is a worthy No. 5, and you could make the case he should be as high as No. 3. The 33-year-old is coming off a season in which he posted league-leading 2.12 goals-against average to go along with a sparkling .929 save percentage.

Rask finished second in Vezina Trophy voting for the 2019-20 season.

