Barcelona Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

The UEFA Champions League group stage will end in lights.

Barcelona will host Juventus on Tuesday in their Champions League Group G finale. Barcelona enters Matchday 6 atop Group G with 15 points after five games, while second-place Juventus has 12 points.

Juventus almost certainly won’t beat Barcelona by the seven-goal margin required to overtake their rival for first place, but the soccer world will tune in to see the latest installment of the legendary rivalry Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share. Who knows? This might be the last time the superstars face off in the Champions League.

Here’s when and how to watch Barcelona versus Juventus in the United States:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images