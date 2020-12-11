Bills Can Snap Patriots’ Streak Of 11 Straight AFC East Titles With Win Sunday

There could be a new ruler of the AFC East come Sunday.

The New England Patriots’ playoff hopes got harder to reach Thursday night when they lost 24-3 to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

That loss, though, opened up a door for the Buffalo Bills to do something that hasn’t been done in quite some time.

If Buffalo comes away with a win in Week 14, it will be awarded the AFC East title, something that’s belonged to New England for the past 11 seasons, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

But the Bills’ path to clinching the AFC East will be no easy task as they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Bills Stadium for a primetime clash.

Pittsburgh was just handed its first loss of the season last week against the Washington Football Team.

The game surely will be a battle, with two of the AFC’s top teams going head-to-head.

